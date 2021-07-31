State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $287.99. 523,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

