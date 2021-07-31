State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,121 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 74,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

