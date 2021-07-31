State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,413 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.