State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 48,035 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 3,237,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

