State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $180.93. 1,277,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

