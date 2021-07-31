State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 1,586.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.80% of Watford worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Watford by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Watford by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.