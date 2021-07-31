State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.