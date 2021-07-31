State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

