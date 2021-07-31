State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Diodes worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

