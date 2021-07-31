State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.56 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

