State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

