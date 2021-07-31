State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.85 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

