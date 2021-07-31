State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

