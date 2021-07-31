State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $975,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

