State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 14,712 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

