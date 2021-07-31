State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

ZG stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 669.60, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

