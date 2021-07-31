State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,365 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Black Knight worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

