State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 29,344 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.