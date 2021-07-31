State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,200 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EBS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

