State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of State Street worth $52,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

