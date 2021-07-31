Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $588.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

