SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $53,578.44 and $107.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.00979271 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.