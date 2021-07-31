Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.3 days.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86.

Get Stelco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.