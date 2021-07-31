Stellar (XLM) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and $587.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00131285 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.79 or 1.00009612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,950 coins and its circulating supply is 23,393,654,234 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

