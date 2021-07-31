Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of Strategic Education worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

