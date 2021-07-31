Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

