Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. 9,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

