Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Achieves $3.11 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $304,456.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00798881 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085598 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.