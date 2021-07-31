Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.49 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Streamr has a market cap of $90.97 million and $20.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

