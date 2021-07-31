Strike Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $49.98 or 0.00118353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $146.76 million and $24.40 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00135224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00225641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00814441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,936,431 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

