StrongHands Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $415,957.46 and approximately $324.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,644,453,196 coins and its circulating supply is 17,231,258,842 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

