Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

