S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&U plc (LON:SUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($35.54). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 3,404 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,643.70. The stock has a market cap of £327.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 53.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

