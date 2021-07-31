Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sugarmade has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

