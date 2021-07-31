Sun (New) (SUN) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $125.60 million and $44.65 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

