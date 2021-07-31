SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

