SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 43.2% in July

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 105,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,519. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at $624,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

