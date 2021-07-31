SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SunPower by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.77 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.