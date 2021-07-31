Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of Surgalign worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 185.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

