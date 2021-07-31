SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $197.95 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $8.18 or 0.00020340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $197.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 229,809,256 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

