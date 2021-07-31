Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Sutro Biopharma worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $17.03 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

