Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.