Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
