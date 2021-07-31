Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 822.3 days.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $88.45 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

