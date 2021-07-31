SynchroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (SNB)

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One SynchroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $57.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

SynchroBitcoin Coin Profile

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,536,465 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io . The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine . SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

