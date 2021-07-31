Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 9,100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,776. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.