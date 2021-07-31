Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Syneos Health worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $89.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

