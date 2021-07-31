Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

