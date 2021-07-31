Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $92.08 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,469,898 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

