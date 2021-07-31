Syscoin Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $89.36 million and $2.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,353,839 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.