T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 203,321 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

